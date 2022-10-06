IND vs SA Hindi commentators: India vs South Africa commentators Star Sports full list

IND vs SA Hindi commentators: The SportsRush brings you the commentary list of India vs South Africa ODI series.

India and South Africa are batting out at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in the 1st ODI match. After a rain delay, the match was reduced a 40-overs per side encounter.

Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan gave a brisk start to the South African innings, but Shardul Thakur took two quick wickets to enter the middle-order of the South African side. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a peach to dismiss Aiden Markram in his very first over.

The pitch is looking good for batting, and the South African batters would want to post a good score in order to challenge the Indian team. The big players of the Indian team are not playing, but the batters are more than capable of chasing any target down.

Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of the South Africa tour of India 2022, and the match is being broadcasted in multiple languages for the convenience of the audience. To present the match for the spectators, a panel full of star commentators has been selected as well.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar is a part of the English commentary box, whereas Sanjay Manjrekar has also been bought back for the role. Murali Karthik and Deep Dasgupta are also regulars in the Star Sports commentary box. From South Africa, the pace duo of Chris Morris and Dale Steyn are part of the box as well.

The Hindi commentary box has some former cricketers as well. Irfan Pathan, who was recently playing the Road Safety World Series and Legends League Cricket is in the box for the match. Former Ranji cricketer Ajay Mehra is also doing the job along with Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar and Pragyan Ojha.

Ajay Mehra can be a new name for many, but he is veteran in commentary. The former Punjab and Rajasthan Ranji cricketer has done commentary stints with Neo Sports, DD Sports and ESPN in the past.

English Commentators: Sunil Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Mike Haysman, Chris Morris & Dale Steyn.

Hindi Commentators: Ajay Mehra, Nikhil Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar & Pragyan Ojha.