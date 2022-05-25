IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking: India vs South Africa T20 tickets BookMyShow Bangalore booking date

IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs SA T20Is.

India playing international cricket right after an Indian Premier League season is a common practice in times when cricketers seldom get a lengthy break between two tournaments.

Having said that, India playing international cricket at home right after an IPL season is only happening for the second time. IPL, which concludes in the last week of May in the general run of things, will be followed by a T20I series between India and South Africa less than two weeks after the completion of the ongoing 15th season.

Hence, in a rare development, India’s bumper home season 2021-22 will resume after IPL 2022 as the two teams will play five T20Is between 10 days. Readers must note that it will only be the second time in the history of cricket when India will be playing international cricket at home in the month of June.

IND vs SA T20 tickets online booking

As far as the tickets for stand-in captain KL Rahul’s maiden T20I series as a captain and first as captain at home is concerned, they haven’t been put on sale at this point in time.

Scheduled to start on June 9, there are more than two weeks remaining for the first India-South Africa T20I. With the business end of IPL 2022 in action, tickets are currently being sold for the same.

Therefore, going by past experience, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans won’t be able to book India-South Africa T20Is tickets before next month. Speaking particularly about Bengaluru, host for the fifth T20I on June 19, expect the ticket sales to commence around the mid of June.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which had last hosted an India vs Sri Lanka Test earlier this year, will be hosting a T20I after almost 32 months. With tickets for the last international match at this venue sold online on Paytm Insider, expect the same platform to sell tickets this time round as well.

Having said that, we will update you with the same whenever an official confirmation is issued by KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association).