Final match of IPL 2022 tickets: How to book Tata IPL final match tickets in Ahmedabad?

Final match of IPL 2022 tickets:

The final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 29. Ahmedabad, which had hosted a few IPL 2021 matches before it was postponed, will be hosting the final of the biggest T20 tournament in the world for the first time.

Playing their inaugural season, Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the final match after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens last night. Interestingly, Titans’ first-ever match at their home ground would be the final of the tournament.

With two more playoff matches to be played before the final this season, one out of Royals, Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore will qualify for the all-important match on Sunday.

Final match of IPL 2022 tickets

The tickets for the final match of IPL 2022 can be bought from Book My Show. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets. All you have to do is enter the city (venue of the match) and click on the Sports section.

While you can scroll down to find the match of your choice, you can also click on a shortcut named “Cricket”. Upon clicking on the icon which shows Tata IPL 2022 – Final, you will be redirected to the match page. Click on “Book” towards the right of your computer screens and select your seat(s) according to your requirement after providing your email address or contact number.

The next few steps will ask you to complete the online transaction in a simple manner. To easily reach the BookMyShow page for the tickets of IPL 2022 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, click below:

That being said, there’s a strong possibility of IPL 2022 final tickets being sold out by now. In such a scenario, interested fans can book tickets for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 (May 27) at the same venue by following the same steps.