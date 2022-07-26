IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Playing 11: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 predicted

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Playing 11: India has already clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final match to take place tomorrow.

After back to back ODIs which went till the very last Over, team India emerged as the one ending up smiling on both the occasions, while managing to keep their nerves under check during the ultimate pressure moments.

While Mohammed Siraj managed to defend 15 runs in the last Over of the first ODI, it was Axar Patel, who took the run-chase till the last Over, while playing the best innings of his ODI career.

As for West Indies, who have now lost eight ODIs on the trot, the Nicholas Pooran-led side will hope to end the series on a high, especially after having performed much better than the previous two ODI series against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The final ODI will yet again be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain tomorrow, after which the action will switch towards the five-match T20I series.

The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad. The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Playing 11

Ravindra Jadeja will be available for selection during the third ODI after having missed the first two ODIs due to a knee injury. However, with Axar Patel playing a match-winning knock the other day, he might feature directly during the T20I series which follows.

With Shubman Gill coming good in both the ODIs, the management would like to try out Ruturaj Gaikwad especially after he has failed to impress in his short T20I career so far.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur has leaked runs in both the ODIs, and might make way for the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has warmed the bench after making an impressive T20I debut versus England a few days ago.

Avesh Khan, who didn’t bowl to his potential best during his debut ODI the other day, is likely to be handed another go tomorrow.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 (predicted)

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.