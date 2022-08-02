IND vs WI 3rd T20 Man of the Match: Who won Man of the Match in India vs West Indies yesterday match?

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Man of the Match: The Indian batter won the match award for scoring a match-winning half-century.

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies in Basseterre, India beat West Indies by 7 wickets to gain a 2-1 lead in a five-match series.

Put in to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma, West Indies put on board 164/5 in 20 overs on the back of opening batter Kyle Mayers’ second T20I half-century. A career-best score of 73 (50) at a strike rate of 146 inclusive of eight fours and four sixes covered up for fellow opening batter Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran – both of whom scored a disappointing 42 (43) between them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who dismissed Pooran and Mayers in successive overs, was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-0-35-2. Apart from Kumar, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Arshdeep Singh picked a wicket apiece.

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Man of the Match

A stroke-filled response to a 165-run chase witnessed India losing on Sharma’s services in the second over. Having scored 11 (5) with the help of a four and a six each, Sharma had to return to the pavilion due to a back spasm.

However, top-order batters Suryakumar Yadav (76) and Shreyas Iyer (24) joined hands for a quickfire partnership. A fifth T20I half-century witnessed Yadav hitting eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172.72. While a second T20I century looked like a certainty at one point in time, Yadav got out in the 15th over whilst playing a big shot.

It was wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (33*) who took the onus upon himself of sealing the chase with an over left. Needless to say, Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for the fourth time in 22nd T20I.

“Really happy with the way things went. Was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs after Rohit [Sharma] went back inside. We saw yesterday what happened in the second innings. Was important for someone to bat deep and win the game, that’s what I’ve focussed on,” Yadav told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.