Rohit Sharma Injury Update: What happened to Rohit Sharma in today match? Is Rohit Sharma hurt?

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: The Indian captain left the field midway through his innings at the Warner Park tonight.

During the third T20I of India’s tour of West Indies in Basseterre, India captain Rohit Sharma has left the whole of Indian cricket fans scared post him retiring hurt midway through his innings.

Opening the batting with Suryakumar Yadav in a 165-run chase, Sharma had nailed a pull off West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph to hit a six off just the second ball that he faced.

On the third delivery of the same over, Sharma aimed to step down the track but had to make a last-minute change to cope with a short delivery. While a bottom edge aided Sharma in finding a fortunate boundary through the fine-leg region, it also appeared to have done some damage to his body.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update

A sudden swivel to adjust to the short delivery perhaps threw Sharma in a region of discomfort. Sharma, who guided the following delivery to point, immediately called for medical attention.

A brief interaction with the Indian physio ended in Sharma opting to walk back to the pavilion. Considering the suddenness of the move and the absence of any official statement from the Indian team management, it seems that Sharma has faced a lower back niggle.

With the amount of cricket to be played in the next few months, both Sharma and Indian fans would be hoping for the injury to not be very serious. If the same remains the case, Sharma can return to bat later in the innings,

Rohit goes out. Injury ka dard player aur uske parivar walon ke baad sabse zyada Fantasy Players ko mehsoos hota hai. Captain tha apna 🙈🤦‍♂️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 2, 2022

As far as the chase is concerned, Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have managed to power India to 56/0 in the powerplay to put on display a quickfire start.

UPDATE: BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have tweeted to confirm that Sharma has a back spasm and that the medical team is monitoring his progress.