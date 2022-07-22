IND vs WI commentators 2022: India vs West Indies commentators DD Sports and FanCode full list

IND vs WI commentators 2022: The SportsRush presents before you a list of commentators for West Indies vs India ODIs.

It wouldn’t be wrong to summarize the Indian innings saying that they made a mess of an outstanding start provided by the top-order. Scoring a total of 124/6 in the last 20 overs reduced the visitors to 308/7 in 50 overs in an innings where they were expected to cross the 350-run mark, at least.

Put in to bat by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, India enjoyed a magnificent 119-run opening partnership between captain Shikhar Dhawan (97) and batter Shubman Gill (64). Opening the batting together only for the second time, Dhawan and Gill scored their 36th and first ODI half-century respectively.

Been a bit inconsistent with the bat of late, batter Shreyas Iyer (54) grabbed an opportunity of batting at No. 3 by bringing up a 10th ODI half-century.

However, it was West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie who dismissed Dhawan and Iyer in successive overs to hurt India. With the middle-order not getting its act right, India failed to put on board an outright match-winning total.

While Motie emerged as the pick of the West Indian bowlers with figures of 10-0-54-2, pacer Alzarri Joseph also picked a couple of wickets. All-rounder Romario Shepherd and spinner Akeal Hosein picked a wicket apiece at the Queen’s Park Oval today.

IND vs WI commentators 2022

Perhaps a common feature of the broadcasting world in the years to come, it is a rarity that two completely different platforms are televising and streaming India’s tour of West Indies 2022 for the Indian audiences.

Not hidden by now that Doordarshan Sports and FanCode are televising and streaming this tour in India respectively, it is noteworthy that both the platforms have their own set of commentators. Readers must accept such a situation as a trailer for what is to come their way during Indian Premier League 2023.

Doordarshan Sports – Raman Bhanot (anchor), Raj Kumar Sharma, Munish Jolly, Sunil Doshi, Ajay Mehra and Munish Sharma.

FanCode – Suhail Chandhok (anchor), Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Pragyan Ojha and Mohammed Kaif.

World Feed – Ian Bishop, Daren Sammy and Daren Ganga.

As fans must have noticed by now, DD Sports are televising this tour with a combination of English and Hindi commentary panels on the same channel. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is currently calling the England vs South Africa ODI in Manchester, is expect to join FanCode at any given time during this tour.