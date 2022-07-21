IND vs WI pitch report 1st ODI: Port of Spain Trinidad pitch report batting or bowling today match

IND vs WI pitch report 1st ODI: The Port of Spain in Trinidad will host its first One-day international match after a three-year-gap.

The Queen’s Park in the city of Port of Spain is all set to host an ODI match after August 2019, with team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan in all readiness to take on the West Indies challenge at the venue tomorrow. The last ODI at this venue was also an India versus West Indies fixture, with the former prevailing by 6 wickets.

While team India will begin the Windies challenge after a successful recently concluded all-format tour to England, where they lifted the three-match ODI and T20I series, West Indies will play tomorrow after having maintained their infamous, winless streak in ODIs against Bangladesh, with a 0-3 series defeat at home.

Having said that, the Nicholas Pooran-led side will breathe a bit easy, with the Indian side set to field their playing XI in the absence of the experience of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

These fans have their tickets ahead of the 1st ODI v India tomorrow!🙌🏾🔥 #WIvIND Get yours at Queen’s Park Oval box office or https://t.co/EmhsRaGBda pic.twitter.com/huhHvU29Up — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 21, 2022

IND vs WI pitch report 1st ODI

West Indies coach Phil Simmons expects the fresh pitch at the Queen’s Park for the first ODI between the two sides, to be decent enough for batting, despite the last ODI happening at this venue three years ago.

With the average first-innings score in ODIs at this venue being 246, expect the spinners to come into play as well during the middle-Overs and reduce the run-scoring rate.

With teams batting second having won 80% of the ODI matches at this venue, expect the captain winning the Toss to field first.

Having said it all, no ODI at this venue for the past three years has meant that the pitch behavior can only be ascertained upon inspection before the start of play tomorrow.