India vs West Indies last match: IND vs WI previous match T20 all result list

Amid discussions-turned-concerns over the future of ODIs, West Indies and India participated in two back-to-back riveting contests in Port of Spain. Although by slim margins, India winning both the matches have aided them in gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match series.

Assuming that these two teams manage to put on display another similar close encounter in the third ODI tomorrow, fans wouldn’t mind watching a dead-rubber 50-over match.

The third ODI between West Indies and India will be followed by a five-match T20I series to be played within 10 days between July 29 – August 7. Unlike the ODI series, five T20Is will be played across three venues including a couple of matches in Florida.

The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pZLECGOtUu — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2022

Both teams capable of doing well in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, them playing five matches against each other would be part of ideal preparations for them.

West Indies, who have won a solitary out of their last 12 T20Is against India spanning across four years, would be wanting to make amends in the shortest format especially after an ODI series loss.

