IND vs WI T20 squad 2022 players list: India vs West Indies T20 players list

IND vs WI T20 squad 2022 players list: Team India players have arrived at Trinidad for the five-match T20I series versus the Windies.

After the end of the final match of the ongoing ODI series tomorrow at the Port of Spain in Trinidad, team India will assemble at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, where the first of the five-match T20I series will commence on July 29.

The entire team India squad, including the ones who were not part of the ODI series, arrived at Trinidad today, comprising the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi.

It is worth of a mention that, former India captain Virat Kohli and lead pacer across formats Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the tour of the Caribbean.

Bad time for the groin injury. That @imVkohli won’t be part of the T20 team to the West Indies will mean he gets less games to get form back. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 13, 2022

Additionally, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, who was set to make a comeback with the imminent T20I series, is now set to miss at least the first three T20Is, after returning with a positive COVID-19 test report a few days ago. The 30-year-old in fact, has not boarded the flight to the Caribbean as yet, as he is yet to clear the mandatory fitness test as well.

IND vs WI T20 squad 2022 players list

While Yuzvendra Chahal has also not been included in the upcoming T20I series, veteran right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has earned a call-up, with leg-spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi completing the spin attack.

As for West Indies, the board’s selection committee has not announced the team squad as yet, but is likely to do the same by the end of the third ODI tomorrow.

India vs West Indies T20 players list

India’s T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies T20 squad: Will be updated after announcement.