KL Rahul covid: Will KL Rahul play T20 vs West Indies

KL Rahul covid: The wicket-keeper batter is currently training at the NCA after missing out on India’s recent fixtures due to injury.

India’s premier wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is, who is out of international Cricket action since last month, has been handed yet another setback with him being tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

As per the news agency PTI, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, post attending the board’s apex council meeting today evening, told the reporters about the same.

As for Rahul, he is presently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with an aim to make a comeback into the Indian limited-Overs side for the tour of West Indies.

For those unaware, the Karnataka batter was ruled out on the eleventh hour due to a groin injury after being named as captain of team India for the T20I series against South Africa in August last month. He has been out of action since then.

KL Rahul, earlier this month was included in team India’s 18-member squad for the imminent five-match away T20I series against West Indies, which is scheduled to commence from July 29, after the three-match ODI series. His selection, along with leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, was however subject to fitness.

Both Rahul and Kuldeep were supposed to leave for the Caribbean and join the squad, post clearing the fitness test set to take place this week itself.

A day ago, Rahul not only posted his extensive training video, but was also seen facing the legendary Jhulan Goswami at the NCA nets in Bengaluru. Even today, he had addressed the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at the academy.

Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers. @BCCI #NCA pic.twitter.com/LS3bdPCkIO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 21, 2022

With him now being tested COVID positive, it is highly likely that his fitness test would not take place at the scheduled date this week, which further forms darkened clouds over his selection in the playing XI, at least in the first couple of T20Is.

Refer to this space for further updated news regarding his place in the T20Is against the Windies.