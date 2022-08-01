Best T20I bowling figures: Best bowling figures in T20 international

Best T20I bowling figures: Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy’s top-effort with the ball puts the Windies on top versus India at St Kitts.

During the second T20I of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, team India’s struggle against left-arm pace again came to the fore, as Obed McCoy came up with his best-ever performance in the format.

In what was a maiden six-wicket haul for a West Indian ever in the T20 format, McCoy, with match figures of 4-1-17-6, not only returned with his career-best figures, but also came up with the best ever performance by a Windies bowler ever in T20 internationals.

McCoy took the field and meant business on the very first ball of the match, as he got rid of India skipper Rohit Sharma for a Golden Duck, getting him Out caught at backward point, to begin with a wicket-maiden.

On his very first delivery of the next Over, he also got rid of Suryakumar Yadav (11 off 6), managing to take his bat’s outside edge through to the wicket-keeper to a full pacey delivery outside the off-stump.

On a pitch which appears to be a tad challenging for the batters, the 25-year-old then returned to bowl during the death and made optimum use of his slower ball variations to get rid of Ravindra Jadeja (27 off 30) and the in-form finisher Dinesh Karthik (7 off 13). In fact, in his final Over, he got rid of three Indian batters, to restrict India to a below par 138/10 in 19.4 Overs.

Wicket off the first ball. Wicket off the last ball. 6/17. Record-breaking. Historic. Obed McCoy. 😱 How are we feeling, @rajasthanroyals? 😁 pic.twitter.com/gnu4io4vVl — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) August 1, 2022

Best T20I bowling figures

A top-notch bowling performance from McCoy today has placed him on the 7th spot in the list of bowlers to have registered the best-ever bowling figures in the T20I format.

While all the six of them above him have also bagged six-fers, it is the Economy rate which has placed them above him.