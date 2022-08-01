IND vs WI today match time toss: India vs West Indies T20 start time at Warner Park

India vs West Indies T20 start time: India will be playing a match in St Kitts for the first time since their tour in 2006.

The second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies will be played in Basseterre tonight. Having played only two matches in St Kitts till date, India will step on the field at the Warner Park only for the third time in search of a maiden victory.

Not just unbeaten on this tour but unbeaten against West Indies in the last 12 white-ball matches played across almost 33 months as well, India will need a miraculous performance from the opposition to put a halt to their winning streak. Readers must note that India have won 30 and lost just three out of their last 35 matches across formats against West Indies.

Having refrained from making changes to their winning combinations lately, expect India to play with the same XI in this match. Having said that, a change in the batting order might still be on the cards. Meanwhile, the hosts are likely to make changes in a bid to return to winning ways.

India vs West Indies T20 start time

Originally scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM (local time), the third West Indies vs India T20I has been delayed by a couple of hours due to logistical errors. According to a CWI (Cricket West Indies) statement, team luggage didn’t arrive in St Kitts on time.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India),” read CWI’s statement.

Today’s game is delayed by two hours because the luggage hasn’t arrived. True. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2022

Meant to be a prime time start for the Indian audiences, the match will now run late into the night. A 10:00 PM (IST) start means that the match could well be played till around 02:00 AM on Tuesday. As far as the toss is concerned, it will happen at 12:00 PM and 09:30 PM according to West Indian and Indian time zones respectively.