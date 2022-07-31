Warner Park Stadium T20 records: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts T20 records and highest innings total

Warner Park Stadium T20 records: Basseterre will be hosting an international match after more than 30 months tomorrow.

The second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies will be played in Basseterre tomorrow as the venue will welcome back international cricket after more than 30 months. The last international match at the Warner Park was a West Indies vs Ireland T20I before the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Indies, who’ve won all the 10 T20Is played at this venue, have a praiseworthy record on the back of six victories and two losses in the last 13 years.

India, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I here on Monday. Having played an ODI and Test match in St Kitts during their 2006 tour of West Indies, India will be playing a match here after 16 years. Readers must note that India are yet to win a match at the Warner Park.

Warner Park Stadium T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Warner Park among active cricketers are Evin Lewis (120), Sam Billings (87), Andrew Balbirnie (64), Joe Root (59) and Mahmudullah (56).

As far as batters taking part in this series are concerned, West Indian quartet of Shimron Hetmyer (22), Rovman Powell (17), Nicholas Pooran (13) and Jason Holder (11) have all returned with minimal returns in spite of playing several T20I innings here in the past.

Highest wicket-takers in T20Is played in Basseterre among active cricketers are Kesrick Williams (12), David Willey (6), Carlos Brathwaite (5), Chris Jordan (4) and Adil Rashid (4). Part of the current West Indian squad, pacer Keemo Paul and all-rounder Romario Shepherd have picked a couple of wickets at this venue.

Highest innings total at Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 182/6 20 England West Indies 2019 147/9 19 Ireland West Indies 2020 147/3 19.2 West Indies Afghanistan 2017 146/6 20 Afghanistan West Indies 2017 143/9 20 Bangladesh West Indies 2018

The third-highest T20I innings total at the Warner Park is also the highest successful run-chase here. A closer look at the aforementioned list clearly explains this venue’s opposition towards high-scoring totals.