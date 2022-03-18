IND W vs AUS W Head to Head Record in ODIs | India Women vs Australia Women ODI Stats | Auckland ODI

IND W vs AUS W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs AUS-W WODI.

The 18th match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between India Women and Australia Women in Auckland tomorrow.

The two ace teams locking horns at the biggest stage is bound to generate interest among cricketing fans around the world. In the four matches that they’ve played this season, India have won and lost two each to be at the fourth position on the points table. Australia, on the other hand, are at the top of the table on the back of winning all their four matches thus far.

In over four-decade old WODI history between these two teams, Australia have emerged as dominating force across conditions and situations. As far these two teams’ 12 WODIs in the World Cup are concerned, Australia have won nine as compared to three Indian victories.

Made it to Eden Park! Time for one training session today before our huge clash against India on Saturday 👊 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/pYKXj2RtWX — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 17, 2022

IND W vs AUS W Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 49

Matches won by IND-W: 10

Matches won by AUS-W: 39

Matches played in India: 21 (IND-W 4, AUS-W 17)

Matches played in Australia: 16 (IND-W 4, AUS-W 12)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 12 (IND-W 2, AUS-W 10)

Most runs for IND-W: 1,055 (Mithali Raj)

Most runs for AUS-W: 548 (Meg Lanning)

Most wickets for IND-W: 30 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most wickets for AUS-W: 32 (Ellyse Perry)

Most catches for IND-W: 11 (Mithali Raj)

Most catches for AUS-W: 12 (Alyssa Healy)

While Australia Women have won four out of their last five WODIs against India Women, the latter had emerged as the victorious side in their last encounter in Mackay almost six months ago.

Following pacers Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar picking three wickets each, India batters Yastika Bhatia (64) and Shafali Verma (56) had scored individual half-centuries to seal a 265-run chase in the last over.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).