IND W vs AUS W T20 head to head records: IND vs AUS Women head to head in T20 Commonwealth Games 2022

IND W vs AUS W T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs AUS-W final match.

The final match of Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition will be played between India Women and Australia Women in Birmingham tonight. With both these teams also taking the field in the tournament opener, the first and last match of Women’s Cricket’s first Commonwealth competition will be played between the same teams.

While India reached the final on the back of defeating hosts England Women by 4 runs in the first semi-final at Edgbaston yesterday, Australia defeated Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by by 5 wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

Leading the medal tally for the overall Games, Australia will doubtlessly start this match as the favourites. Irrespective of playing at home, away or at a neutral venue, Meg Lanning and her women have been dominating India for quite some time now. Having said that, they would still not want to take India lightly especially in the final match of a T20I tournament.

In their last encounter against each other, Australia had defeated India by 3 wickets primarily due to a fantastic comeback led by Ashleigh Gardner in a 155-run chase.

IND W vs AUS W T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by IND-W: 6

Matches won by AUS-W: 17

Matches played in England: 2 (IND-W 0, AUS-W 2)

Matches played at neutral venues: 5 (IND-W 1, AUS-W 4)

Matches played at Edgbaston: 1 (IND-W 0, AUS-W 1)

IND-W average score against AUS-W: 127.8

AUS-W average score against IND-W: 141.6

Most runs for IND-W: 526 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for AUS-W: 497 (Beth Mooney)

Most wickets for IND-W: 15 (Rajeshwari Gayakwad)

Most wickets for AUS-W: 22 (Elysse Perry)

Most catches for IND-W: 6 (Deepti Sharma)

Most catches for AUS-W: 11 (Nicola Carey)

Gold medal match 🥇💪🏼 Can’t wait to run around with this team one last time! 💚💛 @CommGamesAUS pic.twitter.com/8cudmsgzc6 — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) August 7, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).