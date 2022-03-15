IND W vs ENG W Head to Head ODI Record | India Women vs England Women ODI Stats | Mount Maunganui ODI

IND W vs ENG W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs ENG-W WODI.

The 15th match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between England Women and India Women in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Neither of the English players would’ve thought, even in their most dreadful nightmares, that their team would be struggling at the seventh position on the points table after losing their first three matches in a row in this World Cup.

On the other hand, India are at the third position on the back of winning two and losing one out of their three World Cup matches so far. While a victory will further strengthen India’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, another defeat for defending champions England could result in the end of the road for them.

The new number 1 ranked bowler in Women’s ODI cricket 👏 Congratulations @Sophecc19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rGIyUTdzqY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 15, 2022

As far as playing at the Bay Oval is concerned, England have won one and lost three out of their four WODIs at this venue. India, who have played only a couple of Mount Maunganui WODIs till date, have emerged as the victorious side on both the occasions.

IND W vs ENG W Head to Head ODI Record

Total number of matches played: 72

Matches won by IND-W: 31

Matches won by ENG-W: 39

Matches played in India: 31 (IND-W 21, WI-W 10)

Matches played in England: 32 (IND-W 6, WI-W 24)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 9 (IND-W 4, ENG-W 5)

Most runs for IND-W: 2,004 (Mithali Raj)

Most runs for ENG-W: 441 (Heather Knight)

Most wickets for IND-W: 74 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most wickets for ENG-W: 41 (Katherine Brunt)

Most catches for IND-W: 12 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most catches for ENG-W: 7 (Amy Jones)

The last England Women vs India Women ODI was played in Worcester more than eight months ago. India captain Mithali Raj (75*) had played a pivotal role in sealing a 220-run chase after all-rounder Deepti Sharma (10-0-47-3) had emerged as the pick of their bowlers.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).