IND W vs ENG W T20 2022 records: IND vs ENG Women head to head record in T20 Commonwealth Games

IND W vs ENG W T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for ENG-W vs IND-W T20I.

The first semi-final of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition will be played between England Women and India Women at Edgbaston tomorrow. Set to play a T20I against each other just after a year, two ace teams clashing in a crucial semi-final on a Saturday afternoon is bound to generate interest among audiences around the world.

Table-toppers in Group B on the back of winning all their three matches despite playing without regular captain Heather Knight, England would be a confident unit wanting to make the most of both a home semi-final and their edge over India in this format historically. As far as playing in Birmingham is concerned, England have won all their four matches till date.

India, on the other hand, were the second-best Group A team after winning two and losing one out of their three matches. With this tournament being the first one when they’ve played a T20I at this venue, India would need a special performance in order to get past the hosts in this match.

We will play in the first semi-final on Saturday, getting underway at 11am (UK time) against India! pic.twitter.com/fSMj5xIxFw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2022

The last match between these two teams was played in Chelmsford when a 112-run second-wicket partnership between Danni Wyatt (89*) and Nat Sciver (42) had played a vital role in sealing a 154-run target and registering a 2-1 series victory.

IND W vs ENG W T20 2022 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by ENG-W: 17

Matches won by IND-W: 5

Matches played in England: 8 (ENG-W 6, IND-W 2)

Matches played at neutral venues: 5 (ENG-W 4, IND-W 1)

Matches played at Edgbaston: 0 (ENG-W 0, IND-W 0)

ENG-W average score against IND-W: 135.2

IND-W average score against ENG-W: 122.8

Most runs for ENG-W: 456 (Danni Wyatt)

Most runs for IND-W: 436 (Smriti Mandhana)

Most wickets for ENG-W: 22 (Katherine Brunt)

Most wickets for IND-W: 11 (Deepti Sharma)

Most catches for ENG-W: 9 (Nat Sciver)

Most catches for IND-W: 5 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).