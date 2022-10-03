IND W vs UAE W T20 2022 records: India Women vs UAE Women head to head record in T20 history

IND W vs UAE W T20 2022 records: Team India will take on the United Arab Emirates in their third Asia Cup 2022 encounter on Tuesday.

After a convincing 41-run victory in their first Asia Cup 2022 encounter versus Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Indian women’s Cricket team found themselves on the ideal side of the result yet again against the Malaysia Women on Monday.

On the back of a challenging total of 181/4 posted by India after batting first, the rain decided to play spoilsport after 5.2 Overs into the Malaysian chase. With Malaysia tottering at 16/2, India were declared the eventual winners by the DLS method, to find themselves on the second spot in the points table, below Pakistan (on the Net run rate count).

Second consecutive victory for #TeamIndia in the #AsiaCup2022 as they beat Malaysia by 30 runs (DLS) 👏👏 S. Meghana bags the Player of the Match award for her terrific 6️⃣9️⃣-run knock. #INDvMAL Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/P8ZyYS5nHl pic.twitter.com/WaV3IIgf14 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2022

As for the UAE, the Chaya Mughal-led side lost the opening encounter against Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DSL method), despite performing decently well in the bowling department.

However, the batting line-up fell like a pack of cards, with the scorecard reading 54/7 after 11 Overs, post which the rain Gods decided to bring the game to a halt for further proceedings.

IND W vs UAE W T20 2022 records

India and UAE will face each other in the eighth match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday. It is worth of a mention that these two sides will lock horns against each other for the first time ever in Women’s International Cricket.

Also, this the first tour for the UAE women to Bangladesh, and they played their first-ever international match in the country against Sri Lanka the past Sunday.

Eyes will be yet again on their left-arm medium pacer Mahika Gaur, and right-arm leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh, both of who scalped three wickets apiece against Sri Lanka the other day.

As for India, Jemimah Rodrigues (76) and Sabbhineni Meghana (69) are the placed at the first and second spot respectively in the Asia Cup 2022 leading run-scorers chart.

In the bowling department, Deepti Sharma (3) and Dayalan Hemalatha (3) are in the top-10 wicket-takers list of the tournament as well.