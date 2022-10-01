“It paid off today”: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals how injury break helped her to perform well in Women’s Asia Cup match vs Sri Lanka

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant half-century in the Women’s Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Sylhet.

India Women are up against Sri Lanka Women in the 2nd league match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Sri Lanka Women won the toss and opted to bowl first on a track that was supposed to assist spinners.

The batters of the Indian team struggled against the Sri Lankan bowlers, and apart from Jemimah Rodrigues, everyone failed to deliver. Rodrigues scored 76 runs in 53 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 1 six. Harmanpreet Kaur also scored 33 runs India posted a total of 150-6.

It was a surprise when Rodrigues was dropped from the World Cup squad, but she made a brilliant comeback in the international circuit after it. However, he suffered yet another injury blow in August.

Jemimah Rodrigues credits injury break for Asia Cup performance

Jemimah Rodrigues got injured while playing for Northern Superchargers Women in the Hundred competition. To recover her hand injury, he went to NCA for her rehab and spent over 6 weeks there. She has revealed that she did not even touch the bat for 6 weeks, and then played on the surfaces that suited the Sri Lankan conditions.

“Firstly, I’m very excited to be back. Batting is something that I love and I didn’t touch the bat for 6 weeks as I recovered in the NCA. I just sat with my dad and Prashanth sir, played on surfaces which could suit the conditions here and that helped me a lot,” Jemimah Rodrigues said during mid-innings to Star Sports.

Rodrigues was a part of the Indian T20I squad for the series against England, but she could not join the team in the UK because of her hand injury. However, Rodrigues insists that she is not disheartened about the same and that break allowed her to prepare well for the Asia Cup.

“I was supposed to join the team in the United Kingdom, but it got cancelled at the last moment. That didn’t dishearten me though, I got more time to work on my skills and it paid off today,” Rodrigues added.