India announced squad or not: When will IND vs WI T20 squad announcement happen?

IND vs WI T20 squad announcement: The Indian selection committee has to announce the T20I squad for West Indies tour.

India’s jam-packed international calendar for the year 2022 will see them touring West Indies right after the ongoing tour of England. Hectic scheduling for Indian cricketers can be judged from the fact that there’s only a four-day gap between the third ODI in England and the first ODI in West Indies.

A three-match ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series which will witness India playing this format for the first time at a couple of venues.

While the Indian selectors had announced a 16-member ODI squad a week ago, an announcement regarding the T20I squad remains pending for now.

#SanjuSamson training at NCA, Bangalore ahead of #WIvIND series 🇮🇳 West Indies Vs India series to begin from July 22nd@IamSanjuSamson @BCCI pic.twitter.com/XRmuYWbZQU — Sanju Samson Fan Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) July 13, 2022

Going by multiple media reports, the senior men’s selection committee could announce the T20I squad anytime from now. Having said that, a lone issue with this is that it is being said since yesterday morning without any success.

A primary reason why the word “anytime” is being used is because of the Indian selectors and BCCIs’ tendency of releasing press releases at the most unexpected of times.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of Indian men’s and women’s squads have been made public via a press release on the BCCI’s website late at night. In this period, a solitary press conference headed by chief selector Chetan Sharma had happened on New Year’s eve.

A practice which doesn’t do any good especially to sports journalists across the country appears set to be retained on this particular occasion as well. Hence, due to the lack of proper communication, it shouldn’t be a surprise if India’s T20I squad for West Indies gets announced tonight or tomorrow night or “anytime” from now.