“India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match”: When Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan engaged in a Twitter banter during India vs England test

Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan engaged in a Twitter banter during India vs England 2nd test in Chennai in 2021.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan twitter war

When England toured India in 2021 for a test series, they won the first test easily. However, India made a rank-turner in the 2nd test at Chennai. Former English captain Michael Vaughan said that the pitch was not ideal for a five-day test.

“It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch,” Vaughan tweeted.

Shane Warne was quick to reply to Michael Vaughan. He said that Rohit Sharma showed how you should bat on this track. He also criticized England’s spin bowlers.

The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface https://t.co/xg1gPDetRs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

However, Vaughan replied to Warne and said that the pitch was not ideal at all. According to him, the pitch behaved better in the initial two sessions, and toss played a part.

“It didn’t do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions … Spun but not like what it’s doing now … India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings … This isn’t a good Test match pitch,” Vaughan tweeted.

Shane Warne again replied to Vaughan and said that the pitch was the same for both sides. He said that the contest was fair, and India batted and bowled better than England.

There’s no diff between the ball seaming/spinning to much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match – simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favour of the ball https://t.co/lx31k7BqCl — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

After winning the first game, the English side struggled a lot in the series. There were rank-turners in all the remaining games and the Axar-Ashwin partnership did the trick for the Indians.