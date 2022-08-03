India upcoming series 2022: India upcoming matches and venues full list

India upcoming series 2022: The Indian cricket team will continue to play non-stop cricket in the second half of 2022.

The second half of 2022 won’t provide any relief to the Indian cricket team as players will continue to be on the road for back-to-back series (both home and away) including a couple of multi-team tournaments.

As has been the case of late, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Indian team retains its habit of fielding separate teams for separate formats almost simultaneously. Considering the amount of cricket that is to be played at the highest level in the near future, players and selection committees don’t have a lot of option than to rest and rotate for optimum performance.

Currently in West Indies for a white-ball tour, India have two more T20Is to be played in Florida. It will only be this month that India’s ODI squad will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match series. The T20I squad, on the other hand, will travel to the UAE to participate in Asia Cup 2022.

In what is another ICC T20 World Cup year, India, like all other teams, will continue to play white-ball cricket in the build-up to the world event in October-November.

Post T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, India will immediately board a flight to New Zealand for a white-ball tour. Having confirmed fixtures of home series against Australia and South Africa before the World Cup, expect BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to do the same for the last month of the year in due course of time.

India upcoming series 2022

August 18 – 22 – India’s tour of Zimbabwe (three ODIs)

August 27 – September 11 – Asia Cup 2022

September 20 – 25 – Australia’s tour of India (three T20Is)

September 28 – October 11 – South Africa’s tour of India (three T20Is and three ODIs)

October 16 – November 13 – ICC T20 World Cup 2022

November 18 – November 30 – India’s tour of New Zealand (three T20Is and three ODIs)