India vs Australia Man of the Match today: Who won Man of the Match India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Hyderabad?

India vs Australia Man of the Match today: The Indian batter has the third-highest number of T20I match awards since his debut.

During the third T20I of Australia’s tour of India 2022 in Hyderabad, India beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets to clinch a three-match series 2-1.

Chasing a 187-run target, India sealed the chase with a ball to spare on the back of individual half-centuries by former captain Virat Kohli (63) and batter Suryakumar Yadav (69). Dominated by the latter, the duo put together a game-changing 62-ball 104-run third-wicket partnership after opening batters KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were dismissed inside the first four overs.

Needing 53 runs in six overs to win the match when Yadav was dismissed, the situation was further reduced to requiring 11 runs in the last over. Eventually, it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya (25*) who hit Daniel Sams for a boundary through the third-man region to register a victory.

India captain Sharma winning the toss and inviting Australia in to bat had witnessed the visitors scoring 186/7 in 20 overs. In spite of struggling in the middle overs, Australia reached to a formidable total because of half-centuries by all-rounder Cameron Green (52) and batter Tim David (54). While Green dominated the Indian bowlers in the powerplay, David did the same in the death overs.

Opening the bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), India all-rounder Axar Patel was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-33-3 comprising of dismissals of Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and Matthew Wade (1).

Needless to say, Yadav managed to pin down all the aforementioned individual star performers to win a match award for his seventh T20I half-century, sixth in Asia, fifth under Sharma, fourth at home and in 2022, third at No. 4 and first against Australia. Yadav, who hit five fours and sixes each, has won his sixth T20I match award (fourth this year).

Very good from India. Lots of batting intent in that India vs Australia contest. Great to watch. . Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has to be one the most phenomenally versatile batsmen in this format. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 25, 2022

“In that situation, I thought let me take my chance [on dismissal]. I had two-three shots in mind but I tried to hit over mid-off only. My mindset is pretty clear. Loving it [batting] at Number 4,” Yadav told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.