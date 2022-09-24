India vs Australia T20 2022 tickets Hyderabad booking offline: Can more tickets be booked for 3rd T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

India vs Australia T20 2022 tickets Hyderabad booking offline: Hyderabad will host the series decider between India and Australia.

After two thrilling T20Is between India and Australia, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the series-decider between both sides on Sunday. Looking at the initial games of the series, the third T20I is also expected to be a close contest between both sides.

International cricket is returning to Hyderabad after a wait of three long years, and there is a lot of buzz in the city for the same. The way Rohit Sharma batted in the last game will give India a lot more confidence. Australia is looking like a great outfit in the series so far.

The ticket scenario of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad has created a lot of headlines lately. On 15th September 2022, the sale of the first batch of online tickets started via Paytm Insider. The date for the 2nd batch of the tickets were not announced, and Hyderabad Cricket Association announced the offline ticket booking from 22 September 2022.

Although, none expected the ugly scenes that were going to happen on the day of offline sales. The offline tickets were set to be available at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad from 10 am onwards, but the fans started to gather at the venue from 6 am only, and the rush kept on increasing as time went by.

Even the online ticket bookers were given the same time to collect their offline tickets from the venue. As the rush kept on increasing, the situation took an ugly turn, and the police started doing lathi-charge on the fans at the venue. After the stampede, no tickets were distributed at the venue.

Later that day, it was announced by the Hyderabad Cricket Association that the venue is sold out for the 3rd T20I match. There has been a lot of mismanagement about the Hyderabad tickets. People are blaming Mohammad Azharuddin for the mismanagement as there is no concrete information. However, nothing can be done now, and there is no way to buy more tickets.