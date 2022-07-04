India vs ENG win percentage: Who has won more Test matches between India and England?

India vs ENG win percentage in Test cricket: England have had an upper hand over India in Test cricket over the years.

Not many would’ve thought but England have earned a significant advantage at the end of the fourth day of the ongoing fifth rescheduled Test match against India in Birmingham.

Chasing a 378-run target, England have scored 259/3 runs in 57 overs with former captain Joe Root (76*) and batter Jonny Bairstow (72*) putting together a potentially match-winning 150-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Short of just 119 runs with seven wickets in hand, England will have to play terribly bad in order to lose this match and series. Assuming that they win, a 2-2 series scoreline will end in a drawn series result.

In what will be their fourth consecutive successful run-chase this summer, it will also be their highest-ever Test run-chase, highest run-chase at this venue and second-highest run-chase in England.

Barring captain Jasprit Bumrah, no other Indian bowler could pick a wicket in the second and third sessions on Day 4 today. Still having in excess of 100 runs to defend, expect the Indian bowlers to not go down without a fight in front of a packed Edgbaston stadium tomorrow.

Edgbaston making tomorrow free and asking people to donate to the Bob Willis Fund 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 4, 2022

India vs ENG win percentage

India, who’ve won only nine Tests in England over the years, would want to finish this series with a 10th Test victory on the English soil. Assuming the same happens, England would become the first country for India to win 10 Test matches in.

Out of the 131 Tests that England and India have played till date, England have won 49 (win percentage of 37.4%) as compared to 31 (23.66%) Indian wins.

As far as playing against India at home is concerned, England have won 35 (52.23%) out of 67 contests over the years. India, on the other hand, have won nine (13.43%) matches.

Playing away from home against India, England have won 14 (21.87%) out of 64 Tests in India. Meanwhile, India have won 22 (34.37%) Tests against England at home.