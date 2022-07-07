India vs England live streaming free on which channel: How to watch Sony LIV for free?

India vs England live streaming free on which channel: The first of the three-match T20I series would begin shortly at Southampton.

Team India under their all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to take on England in the first of the three-match T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in about half-an-hour from now.

The playing XI of both the teams would feature from an entirely different squad than the one which were involved in the recently concluded fifth Test match at Edgbaston which witnessed the Ben Stokes-led side chase down their highest-ever target in Test match history.

While Rohit returns back as India skipper after admitting to have found it ‘very hard to watch’ the aforementioned Test from the sidelines, wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler is set to make his debut as England’s full-time limited Overs skipper today.

While England would play their tenth T20I at this venue, India would play their first ever T20I at Southampton today.

India vs England live streaming free on which channel

The good news for the Cricket fans in India is that they can watch the live telecast of the first T20I and the entire limited Overs series for free on ‘Doordarshan Sports’.

All set for the 1st T20I between #ENGvIND 🏏 All the #Live action on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/XsrYpn467G — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

By paying the subscription fee, the television viewers users can watch the matches live on the Sony Sports network, with Sony Six (English commentary), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) as the designated channels for the same.

As for the online users in India, they can live stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV, but again at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

The Jio network mobile users or the Jio WiFi/router users in the country, can live stream the match on their mobiles for free via the Jio TV’ app with the match viewing option present on the home page itself.