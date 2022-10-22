India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.

In less than 12 hours from now, the cricketing fraternity across the globe will come to a standstill in front of their screens to witness arguably the biggest clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground with full zeal on a Sunday in their attempt to put on display a quintessential spectacle of entertainment.

First-ever India-Pakistan T20I in Australia will be played on the back of both the teams winning their last respective T20I assignment. As far as their last official warm-up match is concerned, both India and Pakistan were part of matches abandoned by rain in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Historically, India have won two and lost one out of their four Melbourne T20Is. Been playing the shortest format in Australia for over 15 years now, India have won seven and lost four out of their 12 T20Is in this country.

Ready to get going 💪 pic.twitter.com/kL9AsOIVqa — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 22, 2022

Pakistan, on the other hand, have quite an inferior T20I record in Australia. As compared to India’s 12 T20Is, Pakistan have only played four in Australia without winning a single one till date. In what is going to be their first Melbourne T20I in 12 years, it will also be their first international match in the city after almost six years.

India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

The tried and tested Star Sports Network will be televising this iconic clash across various channels in several languages in India. Hence, Indian fans can be rest assured about an all-encompassing coverage of a seventh India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match for them with a paid subscription.

Fans living in Pakistan can pick one out of PTV or ARY Digital Networks to watch their team’s attempt win its first T20I in Australia today.

While Indian and Pakistani fans living in the UK will be able to watch this clash on Sky Sports, fans residing in the USA will have to switch to Willow TV and ESPN+ for televising and streaming this contest respectively.

Date – 23/10/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 08:00 AM (GMT), 01:00 PM (Pakistan) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channels – Star Sports Network (India) and PTV and ARY Digital Networks (Pakistan).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).