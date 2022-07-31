India vs Pakistan today match live streaming free link: Where to watch India vs Pakistan live on which channel

India vs Pakistan today match live streaming free link: The SportsRush brings you the streaming details of the India W vs Pakistan W match.

India Women will take on their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games.

India Women played really well against the Australia Women, but they failed at the crunch moments. The team would want to take some confidence from the last match and execute against Pakistan. Pakistan Women lost their game against Barbados, and their recent form has not been great as well.

The T20 format is quite unpredictable, but the Indian Women’s team is expected to dominate Pakistan in this match.

India vs Pakistan today match live streaming free link

The women’s cricket at the Commonwealth Games has been getting a lot of popularity, and the audiences on the ground are proof of the same. The Indian cricket team is one of the most followed teams in the world, and when they face Pakistan, the stakes are much higher. Edgbaston is already full, but the fans at home also want to enjoy the crunch game.

Sony Sports Network is the broadcaster of the Commonwealth Games in India, and the match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be telecasted on the same as well. The match will be on both TV and digital platforms, so the fans can watch the match according to their priority.

On TV, Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the match in Hindi, whereas Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 4 will broadcast the match in English. So, there are multiple language options available for the users. Sony Liv will stream the match digitally on both the website and app, but the users will have to buy the premium package in order to watch the game live.

Sony is the official broadcaster of the event, and there is no other free website or stream available to watch the game.