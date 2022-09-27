Pitch report of Thiruvananthapuram Stadium: Greenfield International Stadium pitch report batting or bowling for IND vs SA 1st T20

Pitch report of Thiruvananthapuram Stadium: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs SA 1st T20I.

India and South Africa will take on each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The ground is hosting an international match after three long years, and there is anticipation amongst the fans for the same.

India is coming on the back of a brilliant series win against Australia, whereas the Proteas have also been great in white-ball cricket lately. The unavailability of Hardik Pandya can hamper the balance of the Indian side, but it is a great opportunity for the team to try different combinations.

South Africa have a batting lineup full of T20 specialists, and they have the ability to score big runs in any situation. The pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi combined with the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi makes an excellent combination.

Pitch report of Thiruvananthapuram Stadium

The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram has just hosted a couple of T20Is so far, and this is the first T20I at this ground after a span of three years. Based on the historical events, the run-scoring has not been that easy on this very track as the average 1st innings T20I score has been just 118 runs.

A total of 14 T20 domestic matches have also been played at this ground, and the average 1st innings score in those games has been just 127 runs, so the historical records are not in the favour of the batters. This ground becomes tough for batting as the game goes on.

Although, a fresh pitch is expected at the venue for this match, and we may again see a pitch that will be good for batting. The boundaries at this ground are not that great, and with a faster outfield, it will make the job easier for the batters. Keeping the overcast conditions in mind, the pacers can enjoy the initial overs of the match.