IND vs AUS 3rd Test tickets price list: How to book India vs Australia Indore Test match tickets?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 19/02/2023

Indore will be hosting the third Test match.

A nine-day break between two Test matches in India is rare but it is what is going to happen between the second and third Test matches between India and Australia. Although players were always slated to observe a week-long rest period between the first and and the last two Tests, India defeating Australia within eight sessions for the second time in a row has further elongated this gap.

0-2 down in a four-match series, there is no way Australia can regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy now. That said, there is still a lot to fight for the Aussies. Doubtlessly been far away from their best on the tour thus far, the Australian team management would want to make the most these nine days as far as all the mental, technical and tactical preparations are concerned.

Why 3rd Test shifted to Indore?

Originally scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, the third India-Australia Test will be played in Indore because of Dharamsala’s inability to get its renovation work done on time.

For those who don’t know, the outfield at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is yet to be relaid after a state-of-the-art drainage system has been installed over there. For a city which receives excessive rainfall, such an arrangement was the need of the hour but delay around the same is quite shocking, to say the least.

How to book India vs Australia Indore Test match tickets?

It was earlier in the day that MPCA (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association) put tickets for the Indore Test on sale for general public. It is noteworthy that interested fans can book tickets from online platform Paytm Insider. For now, there has been no information with respect to tickets being sold on offline counters.

All fans have to do to buy tickets is visit the website or application of Paytm Insider. Ensure that your location is “Indore” and you will find an icon named “Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India vs Australia, Indore” on the homepage itself.

Click on this icon to follow it with clicking on “Buy Now” towards the right side of your screens. The next page will require you to select a preferred price category before selecting your preferred seats (maximum four per user) and completing the transaction like any other online transaction.

Readers must note that all the tickets are being sold as “Season Passes” for now. A Season Pass allows an individual to watch the match on all the five days. However, re-entry is not allowed on any day.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test tickets tickets price list

S. No.StandPrice
1West Gallery LowerINR 400
2East Gallery Second LowerINR 500
3East Gallery First Floor RegularINR 550
4East Gallery First Floor Premium & West Gallery Second FloorINR 600
5West Gallery First Floor RegularINR 650
6South Pavillion Third FloorINR 1,000
7South Pavillion LowerINR 1,200
8South Pavillion Second FloorINR 1,400

It is worth a mention that all these prices are excluding GST and Madhya Pradesh Municipal (Entertainment and Amusement) Tax.

