India vs South Africa Lucknow tickets: How to book India vs South Africa 1st ODI tickets Ekana Cricket Stadium?

India vs South Africa Lucknow tickets: The SportsRush brings you the ticket details of the IND vs SA 1st ODI in Lucknow.

After the T20I series between India and South Africa, both sides will face each other in a 3-match ODI series as well. Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi will host the ODIs on 6 October, 9 October and 11 October respectively.

BCCI have already confirmed that the players that are part of the T20 World Cup squad will not be involved in the ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the line, whereas the star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc will not be available for the series. Although, South Africa have named their full-fledged squad for the series.

India vs South Africa Lucknow tickets

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is set to host its second international match of the year. Earlier, this ground also hosted the T20I between Sri Lanka and India. The fanbase of cricket in Lucknow is great, and most probably this game will be a sellout as well.

For the fans, the online ticket booking process has already started for the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow. The tickets for the same are available on Paytm Insider. The fans can go to the official website or app of Paytm Insider and select the event by switching the city to Lucknow. To reach the site directly, click here.

After selecting the event, there will be an option to book tickets, and a lot of ticketing options are available for the fans to choose from. The prices in Lucknow start from INR 1200 and it goes up to INR 22000. A lot of tickets are available at the moment so there is no issue with the quantity.

It is to be noted that a maximum of 4 tickets can be booked from one ID. The fans can select their stand and pay the amount in order to confirm their tickets. To get the physical tickets, the fans can choose the delivery option on Paytm, or else they can collect their tickets from the venue itself as well.