India vs Sri Lanka T20 previous match: IND vs SL last 10 T20 match result list

With a mere one-day gap to recover themselves from the agonizing five-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their first ‘Super 4’ match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, defending champions team India will now face Sri Lanka in a do-or-die encounter to keep their grand finale hopes alive.

A poor bowling performance from the three experienced Indian bowlers, and a brilliant display of attacking batting approach by the Pakistani batters, paved the way for India’s loss – their second in the previous three T20Is against them.

As for Sri Lanka, their record run chases – 184 versus Bangladesh in a must-win encounter, and 176 against Afghanistan in the first ‘Super 4’ game of the tournament, has lifted their spirits higher than ever heading into their face-off against India today at the Dubai International Stadium.

It is the pace bowling aspect of both the teams, which have particularly emerged to be their cause of worry, and the batters will look to take full advantage of this very vulnerable side of the opposition to turn the match in their favour.

Team India last played Sri Lanka in February this year at home, in a three-match T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led side had managed to clean sweep the series 3-0, with a six-wicket victory during the final T20I at Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

In the last 10 T20Is between these two sides, team India has had the upper hand, winning seven matches while losing three of them.

