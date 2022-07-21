India vs West Indies head to head in ODI: IND vs WI 50 over match 2022 head to head record

India vs West Indies head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first WI vs IND ODI.

The first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 will be played in Port of Spain tomorrow. While West Indies had last played an ODI against Bangladesh at home on Saturday, India’s last ODI was in England on Sunday.

Having said that, both the teams are coming on the back of contrasting fortunes in this format. West Indies, who haven’t won an ODI in their last two series losing six in a row, will be competing against an in-form Indian unit which has won five out of its last six ODIs.

These five Indian victories include three against West Indies at home earlier this year. Readers must note that the last ODI between these two teams was played over five months ago when India had registered a 96-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, situation with respect to the Indian squad has changed a bit since then as rest to key players has resulted in veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan leading a 16-member ODI squad on this tour. Having led India for the first time in Sri Lanka last year, the 36-year old player will be leading them for the second time (tour).

India vs West Indies head to head in ODI

Total number of matches played: 136

Matches won by WI: 63

Matches won by IND: 67

Matches played in West Indies: 39 (WI 20, IND 16)

Matches played at Queen’s Park Oval: 16 (WI 7, IND 8)

First match of series: 20 (WI 9, IND 9)

WI average score against IND: 240.5

IND average score against WI: 246.5

Most runs for WI: 733 (Shai Hope)

Most runs for IND: 844 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most wickets for WI: 23 (Jason Holder)

Most wickets for IND: 41 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for WI: 23 (Shai Hope)

Most catches for IND: 16 (Shikhar Dhawan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).