“That’s why we love this game”: Nicholas Pooran heartbroken over West Indies’ consecutive defeats vs India in Port of Spain

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran went on Twitter to express his emotions on the team’s continuous defeats against India.

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the 2nd ODI to 3-match ODI series at Port of Spain. This was another closely contested game, where the Indian team won the game at the end. Axar Patel emerged as the hero for the Indian team with the bat.

Chasing the target of 312 runs, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries, but the team needed that push from Axar at the end. Patel scored 64 runs in just 35 balls at a strike-rate of 182.86, and he also smashed the winning six at the end to seal the match for the side.

Nicholas Pooran expresses heartbreak

West Indies’ skipper Nicholas Pooran has expressed his heartbreak over West Indies’ consecutive losses against India at Port of Spain. He shared a message on Twitter where he said that that’s why the game is loved so much.

“💔 that’s why we love this game so much,” Nicholas Pooran tweeted.

West Indies lost the match, but Nicholas Pooran played a brilliant knock in the 2nd ODI match. He scored 74 runs in 77 balls, courtesy of six sixes and one boundary. Apart from Pooran, Shai Hope also scored a brilliant hundred, and the team lost the match in a heartbreaking fashion at the end.

Nicholas Pooran was appointed the captain of the side after the international retirement of Kieron Pollard. Pooran has not been that great as captain so far, as the team lost the series in Pakistan, whereas they lost the home ODIs against Bangladesh as well. They have also already lost the series against India.

The West Indies side would want to win the last game in Port of Spain to avoid a whitewash in the series. They have played well in the series, but have not been able to win the match.