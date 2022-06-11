“India will definitely bounce back”: Wayne Parnell wants South Africa to be vary of quality Indian team in Cuttack T20I

South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell has said that team India will definitely bounce back in the 2nd T20I match at Cuttack.

The first T20I match in Delhi between India and South Africa was a run-scoring fest, where South Africa easily defeated India courtesy of some brilliant batting by David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.

The 2nd T20I match will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on 12th June, where South Africa would want a 2-0 lead, whereas Team India would want to level it. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will be hosting a T20I match after a span of almost three years.

Team India is without their star players in this series, and Rishabh Pant is captaining the national side for the very first time. South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell is also back in South Africa’s squad after his Kolpak deals, and he attended the pre-match conference ahead of the match.

Wayne Parnell shows confidence in Team India

South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell has called India a quality side and has varied the South African team that India will definitely bounce back in the 2nd T20I match. He said that every match of the series will be very very crucial.

“This match is going to be crucial. India ill definitely bounce back. They are a quality side. We don’t expect anything else. Every single game till the Bengaluru T20I is going to be very very tough,” Wayne Parnell said in the pre-match conference.

Wayne Parnell said that the team got a lot of confidence from the last win, and he agreed that the team will have to adapt to different surroundings in Cuttack. Parnell said that he has not seen the exact pitch, but the side strip was a greenish one and the overhead conditions favour the seamers.

“The side strip was pretty green and with overhead conditions, it did swing around a bit,” Wayne Parnell said in the pre-match conference.

“Maybe for the seamers, there will be a little bit with the new ball. But the actual wicket, we have to see how it is on the matchday.”