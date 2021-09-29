India Women vs Australia Women Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W Carrara Test?

India Women vs Australia Women Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of AUS-W vs IND-W Test.

India Women’s tour of Australia is all in readiness of entering its second stage as a one-off day-night Test will commence at the Carrara Oval from tomorrow.

Having won the three-match ODI series 2-1, Australia lead in the multi-format series by 4-2. A victory in their first Test (worth four points) against India after one and a half decade will hand them an unassailable lead.

India, who had played exceedingly well to stage a draw against England Women earlier this year, would want to take inspiration from the same ahead of their first-ever pink-ball Test.

In what has come as a strange co-incidence, both Australia and India will be taking the field without their vice-captains as Rachael Haynes and Harmanpreet Kaur have been ruled out of the match due to a hamstring and thumb injury respectively.

India Women vs Australia Women Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network is broadcasting India Women’s tour of Australia 2021 in India. As was the case in the recently concluded ODI series, this day-night Test will also be televised on Sony SIX in English commentary.

In a refreshing development. Sony Sports will be televising the iconic match across three channels and four languages. Hence, fans will have the option of watching this match on Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) in addition to Sony SIX.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch the Carrara Test on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Seven Network and Fox Sports.

ONE day until the #AUSvIND Test begins! Tune in from 1:55pm AEST tomorrow for all the build up 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QmcHv7C2Ey — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) September 29, 2021

Date – 30/09/2021 (Thursday) – 03/10/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (India) and 02:30 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Seven Network and Fox Sports (Australia) and Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 (India).

Online platform – Kayo Sports and CA Live App (Australia) and Sony LIV (India).