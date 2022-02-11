India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W Queenstown ODI?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of first IND-W vs NZ-W ODI.

The first ODI of the ongoing India Women’s tour of New Zealand will be played in Queenstown tomorrow. Coming on the back of a below par performance in the one-off T20I, India would be desperate to turn the tables.

With an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be played after the completion of this five-match series, both teams would be considering this series as a last chance to fine-tune their skills.

Out of the 48 ODIs that India Women and New Zealand Women have played against each other, New Zealand have won 28 as compared to India’s 19 victories. India, who have played 19 ODIs against New Zealand away from home, have won six losing the remaining 13.

The visitors, however, would be taking confidence from the fact that they have won four out of their last five ODIs against New Zealand. Readers must note that both the teams will be playing an ODI against each other after more than three years.

India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Continuing the trend of the recent years, international cricket in New Zealand will once again not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, Indian fans will have to do with a streaming platform to watch this match. The prospect isn’t really a bad one especially after considering how streaming platforms are striving towards dominating the broadcasting space in the near future.

Global streaming giant Amazon Prime Video are streaming India Women’s tour of New Zealand 2022 for the Indian audiences. It is worth mentioning that it will be for the second time (after Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand last month) that Prime Video will be streaming live international cricket.

gear up tomorrow for double the action at 3:30 AM, as the women in blue are here to occupy the crease! #NZvIND #CricketOnPrime catch it live here: https://t.co/PKHZXh3spv pic.twitter.com/dpR1YvSBSy — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 11, 2022

As far as the local fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch Queenstown ODI on their televisions by tuning in to either of Spark Sport or TVNZ.

Date – 12/02/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 03:30 AM (India) and 11:00 AM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – SuperSport and TVNZ (New Zealand).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).