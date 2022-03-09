India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch India Women vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup ODI?

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of IND-W vs NZ-W ODI.

After registering a thumping 107-run victory against Pakistan to kick-start their tournament run, India take on hosts New Zealand in their second ICC Women’s World Cup encounter at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

The White Ferns, on the other hand, were humbled by the West Indies in the World Cup opening match by 3 runs, but were quick to recover from the dent to come up with a comfortable 9-wicket victory against Bangladesh in their second match.

India and New Zealand would face off yet again after having recently participated in the five-match ODI series in Queenstown which preceded the ongoing World Cup.

With both the team set to lock horns after comfortable wins in their previous respective matches, the White Ferns would perhaps start as favorites, having defeated the Indian women 4-1 during the aforementioned recently concluded ODI series.

As for the Indians, it is their out-of-form top order coupled with an under scanner strike rates of two of its most experienced batters-Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, which has led to forehead furrows. Having said that, some defiant batting performances from Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar did add to the much needed confidence booster to the Indian contingent going forward.

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. Cricket fans in India can thus watch tomorrow’s encounter live on Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 3 from 6:30 am onwards IST.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As for the Cricket fans in New Zealand, the match will be telecast live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2 pm onwards (local time). ‘Sky Now’ and ‘Sky Go’ are the other two online streaming platforms where the match can be viewed.

Date – 10/03/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 06:30 AM (India) and 02:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 3 (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India), Sky Now and Sky Go (New Zealand).