Hamilton cricket ground ODI records: List of batting and bowling records in Women’s cricket at Seddon Park Hamilton

Hamilton cricket ground ODI records: Seddon Park will be hosting its second ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match tomorrow.

The ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 should witness another riveting league phase contest between New Zealand Women and India Women in Hamilton on Thursday.

Having played a white-ball series before the showpiece event, New Zealand and India are well-versed with the conditions and are highly likely to put on display a stellar encounter for the fans at the Seddon Park.

Hosts New Zealand, who have a substantial edge over India if previous head-to-head numbers are taken into consideration, have also done comparatively well at this venue. Readers must note that New Zealand have won four and lost five in the nine WODIs that they’ve played here. On the contrary, India have lost both their Hamilton WODIs till date.

Hamilton cricket ground ODI records

The Top Five highest run-scorers in Women’s ODIs at this venue are Australia’s Karen Rolton (187), New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (141), England’s Janette Brittin (138), New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite (133) and Shelley Nitschke (131). Below is a list of highest run-scorers among active players:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Suzie Bates (NZ) 3 141 57 47 0 2 Amy Satterthwaite (NZ) 2 133 67 133 0 2 Rachael Haynes (AUS) 1 130 130 130 1 0 Nat Sciver (ENG) 1 109 109* 1

As far as the Indian batters are concerned, all-rounder Deepti Sharma had scored a half-century in her only Seddon Park WODI three years ago.

Highest wicket-takers in Hamilton WODIs also comprise of some former players namely New Zealand’s Rachel Pullar (8) and Beth McNeill (5) and Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar (8) and Cathryn Fitzpatrick (5). Below is a list of highest run-scorers among active players:

Batter Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Sune Luus (SA) 1 6 7.5 4.5 10 Anna Peterson (NZ) 1 4 7 2.8 15 Amelia Kerr (NZ) 2 3 24.66 3.7 40 Alana King (AUS) 1 3 19.66 5.9 20 Lea Tahuhu (NZ) 1 3 8.66 2.88 18

India spinner Poonam Yadav (1) is their only bowler among active cricketers to pick a WODI wicket at this venue.