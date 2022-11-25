Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium boundary length: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium boundary size and ground dimension

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host all the matches of T10 League 2022.

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators have registered their second straight win in the ongoing sixth edition of the T10 League, being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After posting a formidable total – 138/3 batting first yet again and on the back of yet another cracker of an innings from their skipper Nicholas Pooran (80 off 32), the Gladiators bowlers were up to the task as well, restricted the Northern Warriors to 114/5 in their 10 Overs.

Thus, with the 24-run victory, they are now placed at the top of the points table with 4 points.

At present, the seventh match of the season is underway between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls, with the former winning the Toss and electing to bat first.

For those unaware, the ongoing edition of the league features a total of eight teams (unlike 6 teams last season), with two US-based franchises in New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army featuring in their debut season.

Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium boundary length

One of the most used grounds in the UAE, especially for T20 Cricket, all the matches of T10 League 2022 will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi itself.

The two ends of the Abu Dhabi stadium – the North and the Pavilion End are separated by a distance of 135 meters.

Both the straight and square boundary dimensions in the venue from the centre-pitch is between the range of 60-70 meters.

The average sized boundary dimensions, the beautiful wicket to bat on, and with a format tailor-made for aggressive batting, the teams have surpassed the 100-run mark a total of nine times so far out of 13 innings in the T10 League 2022.

The tournament knock-out/playoffs will begin from December 3 with ‘Qualifier 1’ akin the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a 3rd place playoff to also take place on December 4. The grand finale will take place on December 4 as well later.