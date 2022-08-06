INDW vs ENGW highlights T20: India vs England Womens highlights Commonwealth Games 2022 T20

INDW vs ENGW highlights: England Women and India Women participated in a nail-biting contest at the Edgbaston today.

During the first semi-final of Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition between England Women and India Women in Birmingham, India Women beat England Women by 4 runs in a nail-biting contest. India will now be facing the winner of second semi-final between Australia Women and New Zealand Women in the final tomorrow.

Chasing a 165-run target, England failed to retain the progress made in the powerplay on the back of scoring 58/1 in six overs. Set batters Alice Capsey (13) and Danni Wyatt (35) getting out right at the start of the middle overs was the first sign of them losing control of the chase.

Captain Nat Sciver (41) and wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones (31) did join hands for a rescuing 54-run fourth-wicket partnership but couldn’t bring forward their A-game when needing 30 runs in the last three overs.

Sciver did hit India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar for a six and a four (leg bye) in the penultimate over but her run-out dismissal in the same over hurt her team. England, who then needed to score 14 runs off the last over, couldn’t go past the victory line with their lower-order batters.

Bowling the last over, India spinner Ekta Rana held her nerve to defend the total at Edgbaston today. Pick of the Indian bowlers, Rana returned with figures of 4-0-28-2. All-rounder Deepti Sharma (4-0-18-1) was the only other wicket-taker for India as the hosts lost as many as three batters to run-outs.

Earlier, India scored 164/5 in 20 overs primarily due to top-order batters Smriti Mandhana (61) and Jemimah Rodrigues (44*) justifying captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s (20) decision of batting first.

INDW vs ENGW highlights T20

What a performance team India, scripting history specially beating England once again in England. 🥇 #CommonwealthGames 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 6, 2022

For those who missed watching the match on a Saturday afternoon have an option of enjoying a cliffhanger contest via highlights. It is worth mentioning that the highlights of this match will be uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Sony LIV in due course of time. Click here to subscribe to Sony LIV’s YouTube channel.