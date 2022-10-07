INR 30 Crore net worth Suryakumar Yadav has around 20 different tattoos on his body

INR 30 Crore net worth Suryakumar Yadav most recently got himself inked an ‘evil eye’ tattoo on his right hand.

Be it Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, or Suryakumar Yadav, Indian cricketers have had a special place for tattoos which they have got inked on different parts of their bodies. While some of them might be dedicated to the influential people in their lives, the others may be a quote or a symbol which act as their motivation moving forward, or even as a reminder of how far they have come towards the realization of their dreams.

India’s new star, especially in the T20 format of-late, Suryakumar Yadav, seems to have a special place for tattoos in his life, with around 20 such finding a place on the different areas of his body, denoting a special meaning for each one of them.

Most recently, in the month of June, the 32-year-old took to his social media handle to share with his followers a new ‘evil eye’ tattoo, inked on his right hand, beneath the palm.

Suryakumar Yadav and his different tattoos

Overall, the right-handed batter, as of today, has around 20 different tattoos on his chest, hands, arms, and the upper back.

While some of them are dedicated to his parents and wife, the others are some motivational quotes, or as a reminder of his visit to a different country, or of a special moment of his cricketing career so far.

On his right arm is an ambigram tattoo which reads ‘Ashok’ (father) from one end, and ‘Sapna’ (mother) from the other. Post winning the IPL 2014 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SKY then got the portraits of his parents’ faces inked as well on his right shoulder.

While there is also a ‘Devisha’ (his wife) tattoo inked on his chest, the entire upper chest has a ‘Maori Face Tattoo’ as well, which he got inked during his tour of New Zealand.

The other several tattoos on his body include the motivational quotes in ‘Life is what you make it’ (left forearm), and ‘Take one step at a time (left foot), a rose (signifying love), a diamond (signifying wealth and success), a ‘Faith’ tattoo, and a ‘Nautical Star’ tattoo, symbolizing direction.