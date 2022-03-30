KL Rahul tattoo design: KL Rahul tattoo name and meaning

KL Rahul tattoo design: The SportsRush brings you the details of tattoos on the body of Indian batter, KL Rahul.

KL Rahul, who is currently leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 made his presence on “Breakfast with Champions”. There, he talked about various topics such as his fanboyism for AB de Villiers, his bond with Chris Gayle and much more. One topic was his love for tattoos.

KL Rahul, like any other modern sports star, is also a fan of getting his body inked. It is interesting that KL Rahul has over 20 tattoos on his body.

KL Rahul tattoo design

In a recent interview with Gaurav Kapoor in “Breakfast with Champions”, Rahul said that he get tattoos on his calf from the country he visits.

Rahul has a “Compass” tattoo on his calf, which was inked in 2019 in Australia. He revealed that he got that tattoo when he was suspended from playing cricket due to his “Koffee with Karan” incident.

Rahul got his first tattoo at the age of 17, when he got a tattoo on his back, “Sacred Heart of Wings”. KL also revealed that his mother thought it was a temporary tattoo at first and tried to remove it.

He also has a tattoo of his pet dog on the right side of his back. Rahul shares an incredible bond with his pet dog “Simba” and he also has an Instagram account for his dog with over 16.5K followers. Even Virat Kohli has clicked a picture with Simba.

KL has inked both of his parents’ names on his inner wrists. On his right wrist, Rahul has got the name of his father, Lokesh, whereas, on the left wrist, his mother, Rajeshwari’s name is inked.

Just like Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul also has a rose tattoo. The rose tattoo is on his left hand, Rose is the symbol of love, romance, romantic bonds and friendships.

Apart from these tattoos, Rahul has tattoos like Lighthouse, Owl, Maori, Aries Sign, Roman Numbers, etc on his body.