Umesh Yadav tattoo name: Umesh Yadav tattoo meaning and details

Umesh Yadav tattoo name: The Indian pacer has hit his purple patch for KKR in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League so far.

During the eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, KKR’s speedster Umesh Yadav, continuing with his purple patch of form in the ongoing season, wrecked havoc with his bowling spell right from the get go.

The Purple Cap holder at present, Umesh picked a wicket yet again in his very first Over, by getting rid of the PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (1 off 5) by trapping him right in front.

With him hunting in packs with fellow pacer in Tim Southee (4-0-36-2) yet again, coupled with the ever miser spin bowling duo of Varun Chakaravarthy (4-0-14-0) and Sunil Narine (4-0-23-1), KKR bundled up the PBKS batting line-up for 137 in 18.2 Overs.

Umesh Yadav tattoo name

The tall fast bowler has not had a smooth ride in his International career so far, having being tasked to prove his worth right away more often than not in the limited opportunities he has got in the past.

The tattoos, reportedly five of them on his forearm, acts as his inspiration and motivation to keep grinding hard despite the ordeals and hurdles coming his way.

His last tattoo – ‘A lion and a warrior’ which he got inked back in 2017 on his left arm, describes the hard work that the Maharashtra-born pacer had put in before making it through to the Indian team.

Umesh Yadav tattoo meaning and details

“Just like a hunter, who lives alone, for days in search of his prey, and constantly works hard, to hunt down the prey, I too have worked hard, every single day, to become a fast bowler [who is] playing for my country”, Umesh had revealed post getting the aforementioned tattoo inked in 2017.

Umesh decided to get his first tattoo inked back in 2012 after the death of his mother. The other one on his left forearm is the one named ‘blessed child’.

The third tattoo depicts Lord Shiva, which as per Umesh, symbolizes the patience and passion to achieve what he wants in his life, with the fourth one being a symbol for his good luck.

Apart from the ones on his forearm, the 34-year-old has also engraved a tattoo bearing the name of his wife Taniya Wadhwa on his body.