IPL 2022 retained players list: How many players have been retained ahead of IPL 2022 auction?

IPL 2022 retained players: Each franchise can retain a maximum of four players from their existing squad for Indian Premier League 2022.

The auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be keenly followed by all stakeholders due to a couple of major reasons. Being a mega auction, the whole process itself has it in it to allure the attention of fans from across the world.

Furthermore, the addition of a couple of teams is enough a reason to force both the franchises and fans into multiple permutations and combinations.

Readers must note that the first step towards IPL 2022 auction will that be of existing eight teams retaining a maximum of players and releasing all other players.

This pool of released players will entice the the two new teams as they will have an option of picking up to three players each from the released players before participating in the auction. After Lucknow and Ahmedabad sign three players each, all 10 teams will have an equal opportunity of completing their squads by participating in the auction.

IPL 2022 retained players

At this point in time, no team has made public its list of retained players for IPL 2022. It is worth mentioning that eight teams will have a window between November 1 – November 30 to finalize their lists of retained players.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad will then have a window between December 1 – December 25 to pick their first three players. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, IPL 2022 auction is likely to be held in the month of January next year.

Purse for IPL 2022 auction

As being mentioned in various reports lately, teams will have a total of INR 90 crore (increased from INR 85 crore from last season) to buy the required number of players. Depending on the number of players a team retains before IPL 2022 auction, a certain amount of money will be deducted from their purse accordingly.

Retain four players – INR 42 crore (16 for first player + 12 for second player + 8 for third player + 6 for fourth player).

Retain three players – INR 33 crore (16 + 11 + 7).

Retain two players – INR 24 crore (14 + 10).

Retain one capped player – INR 14 crore.

Retain one uncapped player – INR 4 crore.