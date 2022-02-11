IPL Auction 2022 UK Time: When and where to watch IPL Auction in UK and Australia?

IPL Auction 2022 UK Time: The 10 franchises have geared up for the much anticipated mega auction of the 15th edition of the league.

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Bengaluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

The 590 Cricketers, comprise 220 overseas and 370 Indian players; and to further break it down 228 capped players, and 355 uncapped players.

As the franchises would more or less build their respective teams from scratch, some big Indian and overseas players would be centre of attraction of the potential high-octane bidding war.

Going by the buzz, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar are some of the notable Indian players likely to invite the interests of the franchises.

On the other hand, the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock et al are some of the biggest overseas names likely to make it big at the auction tables.

Big weekend coming up and wish all the best to every player, young and otherwise in the #IPLAuction Happy to see many attain financial security for themselves and their loved ones. That security is one of the things so many aspire to in this life. — Ian Bishop (@irbishi) February 11, 2022

IPL Auction 2022 UK Time

As far as the Cricket fans in the United Kingdom are concerned, the live broadcast of the two-day event would commence at 6:30 am UK time on Sky Sports.

For the Australian fans, the live broadcast would begin at 5:30 pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on Fox Sports.

Fans in India can take note of the broadcast details here.

Date – 12/02/2022 (Saturday) and 13/02/2022 (Sunday).

Auction start Time – 6:30 am (UK) and 5:30 pm (Australia)

Broadcast alternatives – Sky Sports Cricket (UK); Fox Sports and Yupp TV (Australia).