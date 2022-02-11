IPL auction 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Tata IPL mega auction 2022?

IPL auction 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL mega auction 2022.

The fortune of a maximum of 217 players will be decided over the course of the next two days during the Indian Premier League 2022 auction. 10 franchises have a collective amount of INR 561.5 crores to buy 147 Indian and 70 overseas players to form their squads for the 15th season of the IPL.

As far as the list of players who will be taking part in the auction are concerned, a total of 590 of them will go under the hammer in Bengaluru this weekend.

As compared to 228 capped players, there are 355 uncapped players and seven from Associate Nations which will take part in what could be the last IPL mega auction.

Big weekend coming up and wish all the best to every player, young and otherwise in the #IPLAuction Happy to see many attain financial security for themselves and their loved ones. That security is one of the things so many aspire to in this life. — Ian Bishop (@irbishi) February 11, 2022

While a 10-member marquee list will kick-start the auction tomorrow, other prominent names such as Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are also expected to entice widespread interest from franchises.

IPL auction 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 in India. As has been the case with everything related to Indian men’s cricket team in the recent years, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the auction as well.

IPL auction 2022 will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India. Fans following the auction from different states will get to hear commentary in various languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

