HomeSearch

IPL Auctioneer Name 2024: Everything We Know About Mallika Sagar

Tanmay Roy
|Published December 19, 2023

IPL Auctioneer Name 2024: Everything We Know About Mallika Sagar

Mallika Sagar will conduct IPL 2024 auction.

Renowned auctioneer Mallika Sagar will make history during Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai tomorrow by becoming the first female auctioneer in the history of IPL auctions.

Sagar earned this distinction after having successfully conducted Women’s Premier League auctions for its first two seasons. In both the years, she performed her job with panache at the Jio Convention Center, Mumbai. As for the richest cricket league in the world, i.e., the IPL, she will be calling the shots at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

“An independent professional auctioneer, Ms. Mallika Sagar, will conduct the auction and she will be the sole arbiter as to all aspects of the auction,” the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) informed franchises on the eve of the auction for the 17th season of the IPL.

The development will also see her become the first Indian to entirely conduct an IPL auction. In this regard, she will outdo a prominent name in Charu Sharma, who had covered up for Hugh Edmeades after he faced a medical emergency during IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.

Sagar is now all prepared to follow a rich legacy created by Richard Madley, Edmeades and Sharma. Madley, who has 35 years of experience conducting Christie’s auction for fine art, was associated with the IPL between 2008-2018. In 2019, he was replaced by Edmeades, whose stint continued till 2023 including a brief assistance from Sharma, as mentioned above.

Everything We Know About Mallika Sagar

Mallika Sagar, currently 48 years of age, is a resident of Mumbai with 25 years of experience in auctions. Although she will create an iconic first in the IPL, her experience in this regard adds tremendous value to her selection.

By profession, she has been collecting art and auctioning at Mumbai’s Pundole Art Galleries. At age 26, she earned a feather in her cap by conducting a Christie’s auction.

However, her foray into sports is fairly newer. In 2021, she conducted an auction for the Pro Kabaddi League, India’s second most popular sports league.

Sagar, with her Indian roots, majored in art history and completed her education at the Bryn Mawr College, Philadelphia. She is currently divorced from her ex-husband Vir Advani, vice-chairman and MD, Blue Star. There is no information regarding her children in the public domain.

Share this article

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy