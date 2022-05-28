IPL closing ceremony 2022 details: AR Rahman IPL closing ceremony performance 2022

IPL closing ceremony 2022 details: BCCI will host the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League after a gap of three years.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 on 29 May 2022. The biggest cricket stadium in the world is expected to have a full house for the mega event.

Gujarat Titans will play their first match at their home venue, and it will be the grand final. The Titans finished at the top position in the league table, and they defeated their co-finalists Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 match in Kolkata.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are in search of their second title, and this is their first IPL final after the inaugural edition in 2008.

IPL closing ceremony 2022 details

The closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2022 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2022 ahead of the final match. BCCI last hosted a closing ceremony in IPL 2019, before the Covid pandemic hit the world.

The theme of the closing ceremony is India’s 75 years of Independence, and the journey of the Indian Cricket Team will also be shown in due process. According to reports, the ceremony will be around 45 minutes long. The match will start at 8 pm IST, and the closing ceremony will start around 6:30 pm IST.

Watch me live at the Closing Ceremony for Tata IPL Final 2022 at the magnificent arena, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as well as live on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar at 6.25 pm on 29th May. #TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, along with some former captains of the Indian team will make their presence known at the event. The major attractions of the show are the performances of Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman.

Ranveer Singh was seen in the stadiums in IPL 2022 for the support of Mumbai Indians. The ever-energetic actor is expected to make a brilliant exhibition at the event. Musical maestro and oscar-winning star AR Rahman will also entertain the fans with his soulful performances.

BCCI have also arranged a Chhau Dance group from Jharkhand to perform at the event. It is a semi-classical Indian dance with martial and folk traditions.